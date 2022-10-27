Louis Vuitton Celebrates New Sparkle Pump Collection With NYC Pop-Up Store

Louis Vuitton is celebrating its new collection in a big way. Starting tomorrow, the fashion house will launch its special pop-up shop in New York’s SoHo neighborhood dedicated to the pre-launch of the new Sparkle Pump collection.

The line consists of 13 styles, with nine exclusive models to the United States. The Sparkle Pump features a pointed toe and feminine flared heel with silver-tone metal details as well as a gold-tone metal inserts engraved with the LV Circle signature. There’s also an elasticized back strap on its sling-back styles embellished with a LV monogram-engraved chain, which is inspired by the Louis Vuitton Coussin bag.

Louis Vuitton’s Sparkle Pump embellished in black crystals.

Louis Vuitton’s Sparkle Pump seen in pink suede.

The Sparkle Pump is available in leather, suede, strass and sequin styles seen in pink, blue, black, metallic gold and silver colorways. The styles will be presented alongside Coussin leathergoods and curated accessories within the pop-up store and its specially designed interior walls and floor.

Louis Vuitton’s SoHo Pop-up is located at 122 Greene Street and will officially open to the public on Friday, Oct. 28. It will run through the end of November.

The collection, meanwhile, will launch worldwide on Nov. 4.