Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month.

In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit.

More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more

“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future,” Kardashian said in a statement. “Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

This campaign also marks a continuation of the brand’s philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organization committed to investing in women leaders who are solving the world’s challenges.

According to the company, the fall ’22 campaign is also part of Stuart Weitzman’s rebrand strategy. Through Kardashian, Stuart Weitzman will continue its history of being inspired by women “who are brave and bold, courageous and confident, spirited and sexy — and above all else, strong.”

Also part of the company’s revitalization includes a new logo and typeface, as well as a new signature pattern and color codes and striking black-and-white photography.