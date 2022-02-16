×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Manolo Blahnik on Julia Fox’s LaQuan Smith Runway Debut: ‘Simply Divine’

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
manolo blahnik, julia fox, laquan smith, laquan smith julia fox, julia fox kanye west
Julia Fox backstage at the LaQuan Smith fall '22 show, where she wore a pair of white Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.
CREDIT: WWD

If there is anything that Manolo Blahnik has proven in his more than 50-year career, it’s that he can capture the zeitgeist with his shoes. From halcyon days on Church Street in London’s Chelsea neighborhood and heady nights at Studio 54 to brushes with ’80s power women, a TV character’s shoe obsession and Rihanna alike, the designer knows how to seize the moment.

Which is why it shouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the designer’s shoes also made a cameo appearance not only on the runway at LaQuan Smith’s fall ’22 runway show Monday at New York Fashion Week — but also on the heels of the woman of the moment, Julia Fox.

“A powerful opening, simply divine,” Blahnik told FN after the show. Of Fox, he added, “She looks wonderful and it’s great to see New York Fashion Week back in full swing.”

manolo blahnik, julia fox, laquan smith, laquan smith julia fox, julia fox kanye west, NYFW LaQuan Smith New York Fashion Week Fall 2022,Ready To WearModels on the Catwalk during LaQuan Smith Fashion ShowPictured: Julia FoxRef: SPL5289944 150222 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Italy Rights
Julia Fox on the runway for LaQuan Smith’s fall ’22 NYFW show.
CREDIT: Splash

For Smith’s fall ’22 collection, Blahnik loaned the New York designer a series of BB pumps and Pascalarehi boots. It was the former — in white — that showed up on Fox as she strutted down the parquet wood runway in a black cutout evening gown.

The show was styled by Mel Ottenberg, the “Interview” magazine editor-in-chief who has nabbed some of Fox’s most candid quotes as of late. The fashion editor also happened to be Rihanna’s stylist when the star was working on her blockbuster collaboration in Blahnik back in 2017. Ottenberg referred to Blahnik as his “shoe dad” when recapping the show on social media the day after.

“Galpal Julia Fox opening LaQuan Smith last night, styled by me,” Ottenberg wrote in an Instagram caption showing the actress backstage before the show. “Special thanks to the great Patricia Von Musulin and shoe dad Manolo Blahnik.”

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad