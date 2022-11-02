×
Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch Play in the Snow for Coach’s New Holiday Campaign

By Nikara Johns
Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach's "Feel Wonderful" campaign.
CREDIT: Anton Gottlob

Coach is getting ready for the holidays with its new “Feel Wonderful” campaign. The ads, which launched today, stars Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch and Chan-young Yoon, while featuring Coach’s winter ’22 collection.

Lopez, who signed on as a brand ambassador in 2019, can be seen playing in the snow and jumping on a bed, all while wearing the brand’s oversized varsity jacket and Coach logo socks. Key items in the holiday campaign also include the house’s new Heart bag and Tabby and Studio bags.

Jennifer Lopez stars in Coach’s Winter 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach/Anton Gottlob

Deutch, meanwhile, sports Coach’s winter moon boots, loafers and teddy coat in the Christmas-inspired ads.

zoey deutch, coach, holiday campaign
Zoey Deutch stars in Coach’s Winter 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Anton Gottlob

The “Feel Wonderful” campaign was shot and directed by Anton Gottlob, and was meant to captures the season’s joyful, warmth and child-like sense of wonder.

Additionally, Coach has unveiled its first virtual shopping destination, powered by experiential e-commerce platform Obsess. The virtual stop is inspired by a vintage Coach store, and allows guests to move throughout themed rooms, shop the holiday collection, along with playing a game with Rexy, the house’s mascot, to unlock special prizes. Visitors will also have the opportunity to shop via livestream videos.

To celebrate the holiday campaign, the virtual store will feature a dedicated section for holiday party bags and new giftable items and a special collection featuring Rexy for consumers to shop.

