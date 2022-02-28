Why Gianvito Rossi Is Doing the Party Shoe Differently For Fall 2022

Everyone is doing a party shoe for fall ’22, but you won’t see the usual crystal fringe or sequined embellishments on Gianvito Rossi’s heels.

The veteran shoe designer has already done a lot of the glitzy, crystal-covered heels now on the scene for fall ‘22’s revenge dressing moment, but Rossi is taking a more subdued approach for the season.

“I was looking for something more modern, an element of jewels that is not a repetition of the crystal buckle that has been around for centuries,” Rossi told FN at his Feb. 25 presentation during Milan Fashion Week. “I wanted something original, simple, elegant with a concept of design.” The result was a sleek pump and minimal strappy sandal, both accented with a tone-on-tone oversized, hand-cut crystal toe detail in an emerald shape, the ultimate less-is-more statement shoe for a blinged out season.

Rossi is also focusing the majority of his fall ’22 collection on what shoppers will always want come fall: boots. He did them in buttery suedes, on knee boots (his bestsellers) and also plenty of over-the-knees, in an array of heel shapes and heights to cater to any scenario. For those looking for a more party-centric boot, a cotton candy suede studded with delicate crystals had just the right amount of showmanship.

A pink suede boot with allover miniature crystal detailing from Gianvito Rossi’s new fall ’22 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

“With suede, you can get all of these different shades and it’s very feminine,” Rossi said of his preference for working with the material in creating his boots, which he said was a priority of the brand for fall, and one of his strongest categories season after season. “We are focused on having plenty of options. The chunky heel is more important right now. In the stiletto, I think a bit lower is chicer.”

Colorful suede boots with a platform and curved heel from Gianvito Rossi’s fall ’22 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

The rest of the designer’s heel collection, meanwhile, showed both classic lines and attention to trending colors, proving that the grown-up shoe can remain relevant even in the era of “Euphoria” and Y2K obsessions. “It’s about a subtle sparkle,” said Rossi.

A strappy sandal with oversized hand-cut crystal toe accent for fall ’22 from Gianvito Rossi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

There are plenty of sleek bags to go with the new party shoes, but the designer has also expanded his selection of another unexpected accessory category: gloves.

“We are matching the gloves to the shoes,” said Rossi. “You have two feet, and you have two hands. Gloves are such a nice accessory. For us it’s a little compliment, to recreate them in our imagination.”