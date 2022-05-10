Emerging Shoe Brand Mia Becar Takes Home FGI’s Rising Star Accessories Award

Fashion’s new crop of talent was celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at Pier 61 in New York for Fashion Group International’s Rising Star awards. Attendees included Kerby Jean-Raymond, Jason Wu and Tracy Reese, who helped honor the emerging designers.

Taking home the award in the accessories category was Mia Becar’s creative director Betzabe Gonzalez. “I’m so honored and blessed to be nominated and have won. I love what I do. There’s been difficult times, but I have so much passion to create shoes that are constantly evolving with quality, craftsmanship and inspiration,” she told FN after the win.

Mia Becar launched in 2018 as a direct-to-consumer label and is known for its made-in-Italy embellished heels. The label forgoes the traditional fashion calendar and drops capsule collections every few months. Most recently, Gonzalez’s shoes could be seen on the runway during Kim Shui’s fall ’22 New York Fashion Week show, as well as on celebs including Isla Fisher, Lizzo and Hailey Bieber. In addition to that, Mia Becar will be featured in an Aspen pop-up this summer.

The L.A.-based designer was nominated alongside BYBBA’s Pam Seidman, Bentz’s Melissa and Kim Bentz, Cuddigan Leather’s Jennifer Rose Smail and Salone Monet.

Other FGI Rising Star winners included Byron Lars with the President’s award for Excellence. The Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Cole Wassner of the Wassner Management Group.

Jean-Raymond, who won this award in 2014, presented the Menswear trophy to Aknvas designer Christian Juul Nielsen. Christopher Lowman, Kenneth Nicholson and Terry Singh were also nominated in the category. Meanwhile, Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia presented the Womenswear award to designer Frederick Anderson in the category that also included Amir Taghi, Kelsey Randall, Junny Ann Hibbert and Mimi Prober. Prober won the Diesel Sustainability Award.

Late last month, Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Awards took over Diesel’s SoHo boutique for a pre-celebration. There, FGI’s CEO Maryanne Grisz told FN: “Sometimes, in the most challenging times is when creativity really is embraced and surges, and in this case I am so inspired by the artistry of all of the finalists,” she said. “The finalists this year inspire hope. There are so many unique points of view and evolution within the industry that they represent across the board.”