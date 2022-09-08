New York Fashion Week Parties: J.Crew Fetes Brendon Babenzien’s First Men’s Collection + More

As the spring ’23 season begins, here is everything you need to know about New York Fashion Week, from buzzy runway moments and the best shoes to celeb sightings and star-studded parties.

J.Crew Fetes Brendon Babenzien’s First Men’s Collection

J.Crew celebrated the launch of men’s creative director Brendon Babenzien first collection for the company on Wednesday night. The festivities took place at Manhattan hot spot Jean’s and featured a special performance by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Notable guests included Ella Emhoff, the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, J.Crew Group CEO Libby Wadle and J.Crew Group chairman of the board & director Kevin Ulrich. The special performance was followed by an intimate and private dinner at Indochine with close friends of the brand and Babenzien. On top of the event, J.Crew officially launched its fall campaign on its website Thursday morning — the collection is available now on JCrew.com to shop, with additional styles continuing to roll out throughout the season.

Double Take Champions Adaptive Fashion With Runway Show

On Sept. 8, the spinal muscular atrophy community teamed with nonprofit organization Open Style Lab to create a runway show called Double Take. This show is the first of its kind, using the SMA community through the entire project. SMA is a progressive neuromuscular disease that can impair dexterity, walking and overall strength, which makes certain clothing inaccessible. The show featured clothing designed by Open Style Lab adaptive fashion design fellows, which were made for members of this community, who even served as models in the show. Some of the pieces included silver fringe dress with expandable side panels and a suit jacket with a hidden magnetic front closure. “This fashion show is a stepping stone to opening doors for not only fashion, but allowing people to see that people with disabilities need to be a part of all conversations before we can truly be an inclusive, accessible society,” said Sawsan Zakaria, one of the models from the show.