All the Emerging Designers You Need to Know During New York Fashion Week

Nalebe

FOUNDER: Amina Means

BASED IN: Oklahoma

LAUNCHED: 2018

MADE IN: Italy

IN RETAIL: Saks, Shopbop and Nordstrom for spring ’22

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE: After an ankle sprain and almost three years of not being able to wear the shoes she loved, Means entered the shoe industry to create stylish shoe options without sacrificing comfort. She previously worked in interior design.

DESIGN NOTES: Nalebe features heels in bright and vibrant hues and is often inspired by Means’ Nigerian background. Her shoes are also designed with double resin insoles that aids even distribution of weight around your feet.

TOP STYLES: The Aurum, Diamante mule and Stellar pump.

SOCIAL STUDIES: 62.6K on Instagram @nalebe_official

