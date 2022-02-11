All the Emerging Designers You Need to Know During New York Fashion Week

For New York Fashion Week’s fall ’22 season, more rising stars are getting their chance in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to read about the new talent you need to know.
Nalebe
FOUNDER: Amina Means
BASED IN: Oklahoma
LAUNCHED: 2018
MADE IN: Italy
IN RETAIL: Saks, Shopbop and Nordstrom for spring ’22
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE: After an ankle sprain and almost three years of not being able to wear the shoes she loved, Means entered the shoe industry to create stylish shoe options without sacrificing comfort. She previously worked in interior design.
DESIGN NOTES: Nalebe features heels in bright and vibrant hues and is often inspired by Means’ Nigerian background. Her shoes are also designed with double resin insoles that aids even distribution of weight around your feet.
TOP STYLES: The Aurum, Diamante mule and Stellar pump.
SOCIAL STUDIES: 62.6K on Instagram @nalebe_official
