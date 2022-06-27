Dior Summer 2023 Men’s Collection Gives the Hiking Trend a Haute Update

Designer Kim Jones has a knack for finding inspiration in the work of artists, delving both into archives and collaborating with living creatives, as he did with Ghanaian artist Amoako Boaf for Dior’s summer ’21 men’s collection.

For Dior’s summer ’23 men’s collection, the brand’s artistic director of menswear once again looked to artists — Christian Dior himself, but also British painter Duncan Grant — to work on the idea of private spaces as points of inspiration. From Dior’s Granville, France birthplace to Grant’s Charleston, Sussex residency in England, Jones took inspiration from the post-impressionist works directly but also indirectly to convey an idea of summer elegance.

The result was a collection that was still decidedly sporty — in a good way; one that is more attuned to modern times than those of Jones’s muses. The collection summarily offered a view of how a newfound sporting lifestyle (one born of the pandemic and its life-altering ways) might become just a touch more elegant as the idea of what to wear day-to-day continues to shift. It also added to the fashion hiking trend that has been brewing in menswear since 2019.

It started with a pair of shorts. While most major fashion brands are showing the shortest of short hemlines for both spring ’22 and spring ’23 men’s collections, Jones seemed to pick up on the need for practicality and modesty, proving once again that he knows menswear better than most. Shorts were long, just above the knee, and relaxed with casual pleats on suiting wools and blends. The garments were instantly sported up with logo fanny packs that featured techie zippers and pockets. There was also a series of boxer-style shorts, worn over compression biker shorts.

Up top, there were quilted overcoats, anoraks and other pullover jackets but also a series of double-breasted suiting jackets — in fact, a riff on Dior’s iconic “Bar” jacket, which was first introduced for women in 1947. In the summer ’23 men’s collection, the jacket provided a nipped-waist elegance to the overall sportiness.

Longer trouser shorts paired with a zip-up jacket, fanny pack, beanie and rubberized boots at Dior summer ’23 men’s. CREDIT: YANNIS VLAMOS

A double-breasted jacket paired with trouser shorts, rubberized sport boots and a hiking backpack at Dior summer ’23 men’s. CREDIT: YANNIS VLAMOS

On foot, Jones paired the suiting trousers with a series of rubberized boots that folded over at the ankles to reveal chunky hiking socks, as well as techie and trekkie trail runner sneaker styles. The footwear matched bucket hats in cozy teddy touches and wide brimmed felt hats doubled with baseball caps up top. The final hiking push came from a series of backpacks with chest and waist strap and necklace pouches to drive home the message of utility.

The accessories and silhouettes all pointed to an idea of elegant preparedness; perhaps Jones is suggesting that men be ready to hike though whatever the day will bring them.