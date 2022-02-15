At Coach’s Fall ’22 NYFW Show, Mary Janes, Shearling Boots and Lots of American Nostalgia

Around the time Stuart Vevers joined Coach as creative director nine years ago, he spent summers traveling across the United States, discovering tucked-away towns and the people who define them. “I did a lot of Amtrak train trips all around the country. I have a certain fascination with everyday America,” the British creative director told FN in a 2020 cover story.

While Vevers has always stayed true to Coach’s American heritage, he took that fascination a step further for his fall ’22 runway show, held today at Basketball City on New York’s Lower East Side.

The designer reimagined the show space as the main street of a small town — complete with A-frame homes and a station wagon. Before the models walked down the runway, kids rode their bikes around the set and a woman walked her Afghan hound. The theme was reinforced by the “neighborhood newsletter,” left on every seat, along with a single red rose in honor of Valentine’s Day. And after the show, guests were offered cookies from the “Coach Bakery.”

Baby-doll dresses were paired with t-strap Mary Janes on the Coach runway.

“There is a town somewhere in America. A town that may feel familiar, as if from a dream. A town where it’s always golden hour and things are happening — on the street, inside our homes and in our hearts,” the show notes read.

Vevers knows his nostalgic world will appeal to the Gen Z consumers that are fueling Coach’s business momentum.

Coach’s oversized shearling coat and updated Sling bag at New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Feeding into their obsession for ’90s and Y2K fashion, the designer sent models down the runway in grungy baby doll, lace and crocheted dresses and t-strap Mary Janes.

Oversized shearling coats — paired with Ugg-inspired boots — were made from Coach’s archival outerwear, a nod to the brand’s sustainable mission. The vintage pieces were also re-cut into skirts and used on some of the boot styles.

Vintage coats were upcycled into skirts and boots for Coach fall ’22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

“My collections often begin with a feeling, and for fall, the feeling was love,” said Vevers. “To express this, the collection explores tensions between romance and toughness to reinvestigate Coach heritage. I liked the idea of creating a nostalgic world somewhere in America seen through a widescreen lens, mixing the energy of today with the nostalgia for pop culture that has always inspired me.”