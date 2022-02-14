×
Christian Cowan Hosts the Highest Fashion Show 100 Floors Up at New York Fashion Week

By Nikara Johns
On Friday, Christian Cowan took fashion to new heights. The designer hosted his fall ’22 runway presentation at One World Trade Center Observatory in New York. The moment marked the first time the space held a fashion show, plus, it broke the record as the highest-fashion show ever during New York Fashion Week — it was more than 100 floors up in the sky, after all.

During the show, Cowan celebrated the return to nightlife and glamour with an abundance of Preciosa crystals, feathers, sequins, and glitter, with nods to his current hometown — New York City.

For the shoes, Jessica Rich provided her signature PVC pumps making way for the glitzy collection to shine. And speaking of shoes, one model seemingly had enough of walking in heels. While it’s unclear whether there was a malfunction or if it was part of the performance, the model decided to sit on the ground, graciously kick off her high-heeled shoes and continue walking the runway.

Cowan’s fall ’22 runway show on Feb. 11 also featured celebrities and social media style stars sitting front row, including Alexa Swinton, Zión Moreno, Candace Bushnell, Tan France, Batsheva Haart, Gigi Goode, Bevy Smith, Dorinda Medley, Coi Leray, Linux, ROZ, Ashe, Emma Brooks and Olivia Ponton.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: Designer Christian Cowan and Tan France attend the CHRISTIAN COWAN Fall 22 NYFW show at One World Observatory on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN)
Designer Christian Cowan and Tan France
CREDIT: Courtesy of Christian Cowan

To see the entire Christian Cowan fall ’22 collection, click through the gallery.

