Brochu Walker Launches First Footwear Collection With Western Boots, Mules & More

Luxury ready-to-wear brand Brochu Walker is now dressing their customer from head-to-toe. This month, the brand officially launched its first footwear collection — complete with four classic styles.

Included in the line is the Marfa ankle boot, Dawson espadrille, Dallas cowboy boot and the Abbott mule. Prices range from $328 to $498 and the shoes are made in Portugal in suede with leather detailing.

Founder Karine Dubner said shoes were the next logical step as the business continues to grow. “We have a very loyal customer base. Over 50% of our customers are returning versus new. We often survey our top customers and one of the key things they were asking for was the ability to wear Brochu Walker head-to-toe,” she said. “I wanted to introduce styles that were as luxe and timeless as our ready-to-wear collection, but with our special Brochu Walker details and in a bespoke, neutral palette that sets us apart.”

Brochu Walker look from head-to-toe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brochu Walker

The line is all about comfort and coziness, Dubner added, with a focus on day-to-night wearability.

“At the core, I simply designed the shoes I want to wear — the must-have styles that complete my wardrobe. Timelessness is always key for me. I hold onto my favorite clothes and accessories forever,” explained the designer.

Brochu Walker mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brochu Walker

Born in France, Dubner had always dreamed of moving to the U.S. With that, the Western styling of the label’s boots, for instance, is a direct reflection of her personal journey. She added, “The espadrilles and the mules are truly a marriage of the romance of all things European and the ease and effortlessness that I love about the USA.”

Brochu Walker’s Marfa suede ankle boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Brochu Walker

The shoe collection is currently available in Brochu Walker stores in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., as well as its Westport, Conn., location, and online at brochuwalker.com.