Rhuigi Villaseñor’s First Bally Capsule Centers Around the Classic Curling Boot

Bally’s new creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor is launching his first capsule collection for the Swiss luxury house.

Called “Bally Curling,” the capsule was first seen at Villaseñor’s debut spring/summer 2023 runway show in Milan this September.

Inspired by the après ski alpine tradition prevalent in Switzerland, the collection fuses nostalgic mountaineering motifs with Western detailing in a palette ranging from earthy autumnal shades to icy pastels. According to Bally, this capsule collection for men and women comprises of a new top-to-toe casual curling uniform of fine-gauge roll neck sweaters and luxe jogging pants, cashmere hoodies, sweater vests and leg warmers.

The capsule also includes a partnership with the St. Moritz brand, with its Swiss-inspired collegiate prints and embroideries featuring archival Bally graphics on knits, which mix with shearling-trimmed denim and Western quilted outerwear.

CREDIT: Marie Schuller

But the capsule’s focal point is the classic Bally Curling Boot. First becoming a house staple since gracing the feet of the Swiss Olympic team at Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956, Villaseñor updates the boot style in a myriad of new designs and materials. Scaled up as thigh-high boots or down as shearling slides, the boot emerges topstitched with Western motifs to mimic cowboy boots or padded and laced with drawstrings as a hybrid curling snow boot. Waterproof nubuck and rubberized leather offer new all-weather options, paired with the Arctic Grip sole that offers an advanced cold-weather grip technology.

Complementing the core curling designs is a bold accessories line that includes a cowboy hat in shearling, a baseball cap in soft wool and suede, cocooning jacquard blankets with leather accents, pom pom beanies and plush “Switzerland” football scarves.

“I had lots of fun imagining a lifestyle capsule around Bally’s iconic curling shoe,” said Villaseñor in a statement. “I wanted to give it an unexpected twist by clashing cowboy western vibes with an alpine spirit that’s both glamorous and laid-back. I hope that the capsule will resonate with Bally’s existing customers and appeal to a new audience, introducing them to a sport they may have not known about while looking good learning it.”

The new Bally Curling capsule is now available at select Bally boutiques worldwide including New York and Zurich as well as multi-brand stores including Kith, The Webster and Selfridges.

Dedicated winter pop-up stores across alpine destinations include St. Moritz, Verbier and Aspen will also stock the capsule.