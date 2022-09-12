Stacey Bendet On Alice + Olivia’s 20th Anniversary and Matching Fashion to Home Decor

Alice + Olivia hosted the ultimate house party for New York Fashion Week.

The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented its spring-summer ’23 line Saturday night, matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. Titled “House of Alice + Olivia,” the line was presented using various vibrantly decorated rooms of a home, like bedrooms, hallways, the garden and more. The presentation used vignettes designed to resemble “Wonderland”-esque rooms within a home, complete with “ladies of the house” donning fashions to match.

Alice + Olivia RTW Spring/Summer 2023, presented during NYFW. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

The inspiration for the collection came to designer Stacey Bendet when she was redecorating her apartment last year. The collection focuses more on nodding to a British eclectic style rather than a minimalistic interior style. In an exclusive interview, Bendet discussed her new line and the conception behind the whimsical presentation.

“We designed the collection so it almost felt like each delivery of the collection was a different color, and the sets tonight are all meant to bring that to life,” Bendet said during the presentation.

Bendet attends the Alice + Olivia Spring/Summer 2023 Presentation on Sept. 10. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris

“What I thought was going to be my favorite [set] wasn’t,” Bendet said. “I love each set, but ironically, the set that we made into the gallery, we changed the colors of last minute and put all of these solid color looks in. And it actually came out amazing.”

Alice + Olivia RTW Spring/Summer 2023, presented during NYFW. CREDIT: Astrid Stawiarz

“Over 20 years, you realize the importance not just of one item,” Bendet said. “It’s really about building and creating a brand and a community and an experience for women so that clothes mean more to them than just it being a pant or a shirt. It’s really about something you want to be a part of. And that’s what means the most to me now.”

Much like the clothing portion of the collection, the footwear was vast. Bendet pulled styles from platform heels to strappy sandals, chunky boots, loafers and over-the-knee boots to dress her models in during the show. She also matched the hues of the footwear impeccably to the coordinating outfit, giving the entire look a head-to-toe seamless feel.

Alice + Olivia presented its Spring/Summer 2023 RTW at Highline Stages in NYC. The event included a performance by DJ Jordan Emanuel while guests maneuvered the tightly-packed space, taking in each of the sets that models posed in. Bendet chatted with members of her star-studded guest list, which included Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Kelsea Ballerini, David Dobrik and more.

Discover Alice + Olivia’s full Spring/Summer 2023 collection in the gallery.