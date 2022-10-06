Kanye West Responds to Tremaine Emory Over Yeezy SZN 9 Backlash

Kanye West has once again responded to the comments made by Denim Tears founder and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory on Instagram.

Not far removed from his polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 runway show at the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, the rapper-turned-designer continued his Instagram onslaught today, this time addressing the post that Emory shared on Tuesday criticizing West for disrespectfully using the late Virgil Abloh’s name following Yeezy’s SZN 9 backlash.

“And to Tremaine I’m changing your name foreeeeevvvvvrrrrr,” West began a lengthy caption in a Thursday Instagram post. “Tremaine’s new name as the BLM officer at Supreme issss Tremendez.”

Referring to Emory as “Tremendez” throughout the caption, West used the post to allege that Emory’s role at Supreme was given to him due to race. Also, West claimed Emory’s girlfriend “record[ed] me without my knowledge,” and said it was “the worst mistake of your life.” Other things West said in his post include a proclamation that he is one of the “bravest heroes” of culture, that Tyler, the Creator “hates” Emory and that Emory is “the Black Lives Matter officer at Supreeeeme even though you’re not a real skater or a real designer.”

West ended his rant by stating, “To all real skaters or real creatives with real talent, bootleg this tee and sell it as a protest to talentless NPC scumbags who get jobs over you because corporations want to control the oppressed Black vote with struggle Virgils.”

The rap star has used Instagram since his Yeezy show in Paris to address several peers, including the countless people he addressed today. The people West targeted today include John Legend, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Demna, Drake, Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss, Yoon Ambush, A$AP Rocky, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and several others.

West’s posts follow him sending “White Lives Matter” T-shirts down his spring ’23 runway on the final day of Paris Fashion Week, eliciting criticism from Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. The Yeezy designer made Instagram posts bullying Johnson’s personal style and journalistic credibility, which have since been taken down.

West debuted a new Yeezy SZN 9 collection for his brand during Paris Fashion Week. The show was the first since the brand introduced the Season 8 fall collection in 2020. Yeezy’s comeback happened a month after Ye said in an interview with Bloomberg that it was time for him to “go it alone” and cut ties from the corporate entities linked to his Yeezy brand, namely Adidas and Gap. On Oct. 6, Adidas announced that the brand has put its Yeezy partnership under review amid a week of drama surrounding West. An Adidas spokesperson said in a statement to FN that the decision was made “after repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation,” adding that Adidas “will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”