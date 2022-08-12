Harry Styles’ Stylist Harry Lambert Releases Exclusive Sneakers, Knitwear and More for Charity on Depop

Harry Lambert — stylist to stars including Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin — is bringing his viral fashion sense to the masses, thanks to Depp.

The resale app has partnered with Lambert to release 30 pieces from his personal archive, ranging from go-to pieces from his own wardrobe to those from his styling projects over the years. Lambert’s selection includes a variety of knitwear and accessories from brands including Burberry, Prada, Loewe and Gant, as well as a limited-edition pair of Nike Shoe MR4 mules made in collaboration with Martine Rose. He’s also included pop culture memorabilia, such as a physical copy of Harry Styles‘ March 2020 editorial for Beauty Papers.

Nike x Martine Rose Shox MR4 mules from Lambert’s Depop shop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Depop

“My styling is an extension of my clients and their personality, I always try to encourage people to take risks and try new things,” Lambert shared in a statement. “Depop is a great place to source one-of-a-kind or sold-out items, discover and celebrate style on your own terms, and extend the lives of millions of garments.”

Harry Styles’ March 2020 edition of “Beauty Papers” from Lambert’s Depop shop. CREDIT: Courtesy of Depop

Lambert specifically partnered with Depop due to its availability of unique and vintage pieces. His page also notably features a charitable component, as all proceeds from the page will benefit Mermaids — a nonprofit that supports non-binary, transgender and gender-diverse children and youth, as well as their families.

“As a stylist, I’m often leaving shoots with an abundance of unique clothes and accessories, so it’s a no-brainer for me to offer a new home to some of my favorite items via the Depop platform, and I’m proud to raise funds for Mermaids in doing so,” he said.

Lambert’s Depop will be available to shop through Depop’s app’s Explore page and his direct shop, @HarryLambertOfficial on August 12.

Discover Harry Styles’ top looks over the years in the gallery.