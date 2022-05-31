BTS Suits Up for White House Press Briefing in Sharp Suits, Leather Boots & Loafers

BTS was all business to pay a visit to — where else? — the White House on Tuesday afternoon. The K-pop boy band made an appearance at the House’s daily press briefing held by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, where they addressed Asian representation and anti-Asian hate crimes.

For the occasion, the group’s seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — all wore sharply fitted black suits. Paired with white collared shirts and silky black ties, the group’s suiting created a dapper moment while gathered around the press podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Equally sharply dressed was Jean-Pierre herself, wearing a coral shift dress and sparkling drop earrings.

Related Dua Lipa Strikes a Pose in Sheer Netting Dress and Balenciaga's Viral Cagole Boots Julia Fox Deepens Love for Leather in All-Black Outfit with Thigh-High Boots Bella Hadid Gives Corset a Preppy Makeover in Loafers With Socks at Cannes

BTS join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the White House’s daily briefing in Washington, D.C. on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

When it came to shoes, the group also went back to black in similar almond-toed styles. However, upon closer inspection the group had varied their selections, which included lace-up and monk-strap loafers and low-heeled boots. Each style added a clean base to each star’s outfit, proving any number of different shoe styles can create an appropriately formal and streamlined ensemble.

BTS join White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during the White House’s daily briefing in Washington, D.C. on May 31, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Within their speech, BTS expressed their concern for all hate crimes and credited their Army fanbase’s diversity and international backgrounds to share how music can unite different types of people.

“We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes,” said Jimin. “To put a stop on this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselveselves once again.

Member Suga also shared the essential nature of celebrating each others’ differences.

“It’s not wrong to be different,” said Suga. “The equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.”

You can watch the group’s remarks in the video, which includes interpretations in both Korean and English, on YouTube, below:

Composed of seven members — Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Kim Seok-jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope — BTS is the current top K-pop group in the world. The band often coordinates outfits ranging from casual separates to suiting, both onstage and off. When it comes to footwear, their unified shoes range from boots to sneakers — though they’re always coordinated through color, silhouette and tone. Aside from wearing stylish outfits, the group are also rising stars in the international fashion scene, having been outfitted for their 2019 State de France concert by Dior and becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in 2021.

Check out BTS’ red carpet style transformation over the years in the gallery.