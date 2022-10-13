Bridal Designer Pnina Tornai Says This Is What Every Bride Needs in Her Wedding Shoes

It’s all about comfort, says Pnina Tornai, which is why the Israeli bridal designer has teamed up with Naturalizer on a collection of shoes.

The partners will create two collections, starting with spring ’23, featuring memorable shoes for the entire wedding party, uniting Tornai’s luxurious aesthetic with Naturalizer’s comfort capabilities and size and width options. opene

“The inspiration with this collection is really my brides,” Tornai told FN. “I think about beauty and comfort going together. I don’t think there’s one more important than the other. They must be at the same level.”

The spring line features nine styles, including mules, platforms, heels and flats in a palette of whites, nudes and metallics, detailed in pearls, crystal embellishments, bows, as well as pops of color.

Related Exclusive: Bridal Designer Pnina Tornai Is Collaborating with Naturalizer on a Footwear Collection 19 Comfortable Bridesmaid Shoes to Fit Every Dress Code Her Aesthetic May Be Playful, But Tracy Reese Is Quite Serious About Sustainability

All of the styles will feature Naturalizer’s proprietary contour plus comfort technology, which allows the shoe to mold to the shape of the foot. There will also be supplemental arch support along with extra cushion in the heel and on the ball of the foo.

The nude platform is the designer’s favorite in the collection, she said, noting that the same color can be seen under the lace detailing in her wedding dresses.

“Weddings are back and they’re back big time. Brides that are really investing in their looks and their dresses and their accessories and shoes like they’ve never invested before,” she added.

Tornai also said shoes have always been important, but now brides are purchasing two pairs for the big day because many choose to change dresses.

She said, “Working with women at one of the most vulnerable phases of their lives is really my calling. Because I’m there for them and not only to make them beautiful. They need someone to listen to them and to guide them. For me, it’s a perfect combination. I am the fairy godmother for brides and I’m very proud to be.”