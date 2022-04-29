Kim Kardashian Debuts SZA’s Crocs Collaboration Featuring Wood Grain Clogs & Slides With Earthy Charms

A collaboration between SZA and Crocs is happening. The “Love Galore” hitmaker has teased that her new shoe will drop on Monday, May 2. Ahead of its arrival, it seems that SZA sent out some PR packages for her shoe, with Kim Kardashian being a recipient. The reality star took to her Instagram story today to share an image of SZA’s Crocs, which include a slide and the classic foam clog.

The R&B singer customized her collaboration with a faux wood grain print and a slew of Jibbitz that stay true to her eccentric aesthetic. The shoes are adorned with the Earth, a recycling sign, a fish, a flower, the evil eye, an inhaler, a mushroom, and a pseudo friendship bracelet that reads “SZA,” among other charms.

SZA x Crocs collaboration via Kim Kardashian Instagram story on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

SZA initially hinted at a potential collaboration in July 2021. The Grammy Award-winning musician posted a tweet asking her fans if they would purchase her custom crocs.

If I made some custom crocs would u buy em ? — SZA (@sza) July 7, 2021

Crocs’ new shoe with SZA isn’t the first of their high-profile collaborations. In recent months, the popular shoe company has worked with Awake NY, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Balenciaga, Takashi Murakami, Salehe Bembury, Vera Bradley and many more. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette, while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

