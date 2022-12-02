Sza Teams Up With Crocs on Nostaglic Clogs & Sandals With Y2K Cellphone & Floppy Disk Jibbitz

Before Sza delivers her highly-anticipated “S.O.S.” album, the Grammy Award-winning singer is catering to her fans’ feet by joining forces with Crocs on a second collection. The R&B artist initially partnered with the clog-focused company back in May to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month, and now she’s shining a light on Y2K style to deliver her takes on the Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog.

Sza’s new collaboration with the comfortable shoe giant offers a colorful celebration of all things from the early aughts, re-introducing the iconic footwear brand’s archival silhouettes. The Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog arrive in a distressed denim pattern that gives a nod to the early 2000s.

The Sza x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal and the Classic Crush Clog reimagine the brand’s classic silhouette with a 90s-inspired denim print. Like her previous woodgrain Crocs, this next set also comes with playful retro Jibbitz charms from the throwback movement including a flip phone, floppy disk and puka shells. The Crush Clog is Sza’s elevated interpretation of the Crocs Classic Clog.

The Classic Cozzzy Sandal is lined with warm, fuzzy material to keep your feet warm in cold weather, while the Classic Crush Clog further channels the Y2K vibe with an all-white midsole.

Starting Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. ET through Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. ET fans can visit crocs.com to enter for a chance to purchase the Sza X Crocs Classic Crush Clog and Classic Cozzzy Sandal. Quantities are limited to one per person. Fans will receive a notification if they’ve been selected for purchase.

Crocs’ latest addition with Sza is one of their many high-profile collaborations. The popular shoe company has worked with Awake NY, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Balenciaga, Takashi Murakami, Salehe Bembury, Vera Bradley and many more. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

PHOTOS: Discover Crocs’ top collaborations over the years in the gallery.