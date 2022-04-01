Everything You Need to Know About Larroudé’s High Heel Collab With Supreme

On Friday, shoe label Larroudé posted an Instagram featuring its popular Dolly platform sandal in red along with the Supreme logo. “Mark your calendars! A special collab is launching soon,” the brand wrote in its caption.

The comment section immediately started to fill up with fire emojis, inquiries about the drop — Angela Simmons even took notice.

Unfortunately, the joke is on you. FN fell for the prank as well after reaching out to co-founder Marina Larroudé, who confirmed the “collaboration” was indeed an April Fool’s gag.

What is not a joke, however, is Larroudé’s rising success. In December 2021, Larroudé was awarded FN’s Launch of the Year honor at the 35th FN Achievement Awards. The label comes from longtime fashion power player Marina and husband Ricardo Larroudé. From editorial to retail, the former Barneys VP fashion director and head of Schutz, has taken all of her knowledge from the industry to launch the lifestyle brand and management platform.

The collection, manufactured in Brazil and developed with their own lasts, features boots, sandals and heels, ranging in price from $150 to $450, and are available online direct to consumer at Larroude.com, with the aim of offering comfortable yet fashionable and accessible pieces.

And though the Supreme collab may not be real, the brand has teamed up with multiple companies for collaborations including Melissa, and most recently, Barbie.

Earlier this month, Larroudé’s signature Dolly mule and Erin Clutch launched in pale pink patent leather, with Larroudé daisies and Barbie’s logo.