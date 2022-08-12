Disney & Stuart Weitzman Collaborate on a Magical Shoe Collection Featuring Iconic Characters With Sparkling Details

Stuart Weitzman and Disney have a magical announcement.

The eponymous luxury shoe label and entertainment giant have come together for an exclusive capsule collection, merging their most classic codes in a line that brings together Disney fans and footwear enthusiasts. The collection highlights both brands’ ethos that calls for inspiration, originality and happiness.

Stuart Weitzman x Disney Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy: Stuart Weitzman X Disney

The upcoming line comprises Stuart Weitzman’s most recognized footwear styles with silhouettes of Disney’s iconic characters, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who have captivated audiences over the decades since their debuts in 1928. The collection includes sneakers, sandals, boots, booties and loafers.

Captured at Village East by Angelika, one of New York City’s most acclaimed cinemas, the accompanying Magic at the Movies campaign fuses Disney’s storied history in the world of film with Stuart Weitzman’s red carpet legacy. Weitzman’s designs have been spotted on Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston.

Stuart Weitzman x Disney. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Starring Lindsey Wixon, the campaign sees the supermodel sporting a reimagined version of Weitzman’s signature Livy Sneaker with Disney favorites Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daffy Duck, Goofy and Pluto embroidered across the shoe’s midsole area. The lineup also showcases outlines of Mickey Mouse’s face and ears as Swarovski-crystal embellishments.

The loafers follow a similar arrangement, with Swarovski crystals appearing across its strap in black; crystals in red forms Minnie Mouse’s bow.

The collection will launch worldwide Aug. 15 on Stuartweitzman.com and in select Stuart Weitzman boutiques while supplies last.