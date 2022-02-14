New York Fashion Week’s Coolest Shoe Collaborations for Fall 2022

New York Fashion Week is back with new collections, new faces and new trends to watch.

One time-honored tradition that has remained consistent this year is the shoe collaborations. Designers and footwear brands partnered up to create new shoe collabs for the new collections, many of which can be seen at the runway shows. Jason Wu, Tombogo and Maisie Wilen are among those who worked with footwear brands for fall ’22.

Ranging from athletic styles to towering pumps, and from industry veterans like Jason Wu to newer designers like Maisie Wilen, the new shoes from a handful of collections have proved the power of partnering up.

Keep reading for a full rundown on all of the shoe collabs happening at New York Fashion Week.

Related Everything to Know About New York Fashion Week's Fall 2022 Season Christian Cowan Hosts the Highest Fashion Show 100 Floors Up at New York Fashion Week New York Fashion Week Is Putting on the Glitz

Jason Wu and Dear Frances

Once again, Jason Wu teamed up with Dear Frances for a round of fresh heels for fall ’22. The new collection featured three new heel styles, including a pump, a strappy, cage-toe style and a bootie-like pointed-toe heel. The runway show included lots of florals as decoration. The collection included lots of pieces in shades of burnt oranges, deep purples, red and black to name a few. The show took place on Feb. 12.

Styles from the Jason Wu x Dear Frances collaboration. CREDIT: Kevin Tachman

Tombogo and Saucony

Tombogo teamed up with Saucony for its fall ’22 collection. The two brands created the Tombogo x Saucony Butterfly model seen in Tombogo’s NYFW presentation. The shoe, a new silhouette that will be releasing in select global markets later this year, is a multi-functional style that includes a modular inner boot that can be removed from the outer clog shell. Designing a unique digital-meets-live experience this season, Tombogo worked with PORTL to create a custom-made hologram device to showcase 10 concentrated looks from his collection, inviting his rapidly growing audience to think outside the box by looking inside the box this season.

A style from the Tombogo fall ’22 collection. CREDIT: Dangy

Maisie Wilen and Keds

Masie Wilen worked with Keds on its fall ’22 collection footwear. The two brands created a limited footwear line that debuted during Maisie Wilen’s show on Feb. 12. The collaboration featured five shoe styles with unique textiles, like studs and fur, and bold prints. Maisie Wilen’s show went fully digital this time, partnering with Yahoo to bring her otherworldly creations to life in holograph form.