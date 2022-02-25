Nordstrom Launches BTS Merch Inspired by the K-Pop Band’s Hit ‘Butter’ & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

BTS Army rejoice! Nordstrom has teamed up with K-pop sensations BTS to bring fans a curated collection of pieces from sweatshirts to bags inspired by the boy band’s hit songs like “Butter”.

BTS Key Ring. CREDIT: MK CHOI

The collection will feature apparel and accessories in sizes small to extra-large with a handful of items available in one size. It can be worn by all genders and will range in price from $9-$133. Featured items include a range of apparel, including t-shirts, fleece sweatpants and sweatshirts, sweaters, and outwear; and accessories including stickers, photo cards, snow globes, pens, key chains, and more. The collection will be available to shop in select stores and online beginning February 25, 2022, at midnight PT 3 a.m. ET

BTS Magnet Set. CREDIT: MK CHOI

BTS Sweats. CREDIT: Nordstrom

BTS is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut. Since then, the band has garnered a large fanbase with an even larger love for Korean pop. Also known as the Bangtan Boys, the South Korean boy band was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

Members of the group include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The boy band took off with “Blood, Sweat, Tears” and has since released hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite”. BTS has established themselves as 21st-century pop icons, breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the Love Myself campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world, collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. The band has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, and Coldplay. They were also named Time’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.

