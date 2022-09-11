New York Fashion Week’s Best Shoe Collabs: Sergio Hudson Taps Malone Souliers, Altuzarra Teams Up With Keds + More

While New York Fashion Week is not known as a shoe mecca, the city’s twice-annual industry event has recently become known as a top spot for shoe collaborations that have become increasingly more supportive in sponsorship — but also increasingly more clever, as ready-to-wear brands find ways to include a shoe story on the runway. Here, a rundown of all the footwear pairings of the week.

Fendi Taps Marc Jacobs For 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Baguette

The show may have been all about the bag, but that didn’t stop Fendi’s footwear from having its moment on the runway. In addition to socks and leg warmers with miniature Baguette bags attached in various fabrics, the 25th anniversary collection show also featured a few of Marc Jacobs’s signature platform shoes. Instead of the Mary Jane ultra stacked platform with multiple buckle straps that the designer has been putting forth at his own shows for the past few years, Jacobs opted this time for a chunky flatform sneaker, a white-on-white style outlined with simple dark stripes around the supersized rubber soles.

Supersized platform sneakers by Marc Jacobs for Fendi’s 25th anniversary show of its Fendi Baguette bag. CREDIT: Paolo Fichera/Courtesy of Fendi

Altuzarra Teams Up With Keds For Travel-Ready Suede Trainers

Alongside a whimsical ready-to-wear collection, designer Joseph Altuzarra tapped Keds to create a pair of simple but striking suede trainers that were just begging to be packed in a suitcase for a spring break come next year. Altuzarra is known for his sophisticated tailoring and has a footwear business of leather heels, boots and sandals to match it. But for spring ’23, the designer must have let wanderlust set in, showing a collection of vibrant prints, elaborate embellishments and sleek, smart silhouettes for a grown-up collection that was both pragmatic and elaborate — including the Keds. The sneakers will come in two styles, each with two color ways, ranging from $140 – $180, and will be available for order online through Altuzarra next spring.

Altuzarra spring ’23 with a Keds collaboration. CREDIT: Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

PatBo Looks to Arezzo Once Again For Glitzy, Pearl-Encrusted Spring ’23 Show

Brazilian designer Patricia Bonaldi once again tapped fashion compatriot Arezzo to provide the footwear for its NYFW show, which the brand presented in downtown Manhattan on Saturday. A singular, oversized pearl on the toes of strappy sandals provided the literal punctuation mark to a collection that was characteristically full of glitz and glamour. Ready-to-wear highlights included swingy, beaded fringe capes and

Pearl decorated strappy sandals from Arezzo on the runway at the PatBo spring ’23 show Saturday. CREDIT: Courtesy of PatBo

Sergio Hudson Matches His Colorful Power Suits to Malone Souliers Heels

In the second season of collaboration, designer Sergio Hudson tapped luxury shoe brand Malone Souliers for his runway show, which presented his fall ’22 collection on Saturday night. Proving once again his prowess in marrying power looks with eye-popping color, Hudson ( who received Harlem’s Fashion Row Designer of the Year award earlier in the week) is fast becoming the designer for a new power suit with a retro twist.