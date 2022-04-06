New Balance’s Ganni Collaboration Goes All-In On Y2K Details — With Sustainability Cred to Back it Up

Add Ganni to the list of New Balance’s ever-growing roster of fashion brands partnering with the athletic company to translate some of its iconic silhouettes.

For its own take on the athletic brand’s sneaker, the cult Danish fashion brand looked to the 2002R style for a refresh that is both Y2K-focused and zeroes in on Ganni’s interpretation of both the optimistic attitude and intersection of function and fashion that has made its hometown of Copenhagen a serious fashion destination over the past handful of years.

“I am such a big fan of New Balance, I’ve been wearing them since forever,” said Ganni creative director Ditte Reffstrup in the collab’s release. “The 2002R style really fits into the Copenhagen way of dressing – we’re always cycling and running somewhere. [It’s] the perfect mix of function and fashion [and] a huge honor to put a Ganni spin on such an iconic shoe, with so much innovation and recycled materials.”

To construct the shoe, the two brand’s used New Balance’s “green leaf standard,” which means that at least 50% or more of the upper materials are sourced as environtmentally preferred, and includes at least one environmentally preferred sole ingredient. For this particular sneaker, New Balance used 80% recycled content synthetic overlays, 100% recycled content mesh, 30% recycled content lace and an outsole comprised of 5% regrind rubber.

The New Balance x Ganni 2002R sneaker, out April 13. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The New Balance sneaker is part of a busy season of partnerships for Ganni, which also debuted a collab with Juicy Couture in late March.

The 2002R, which comes in two color ways, is a runner-city sneaker hybrid that mixes New Balance’s signature grayscale color palette with the optimistic greens, yellows and oranges often found in Ganni’s ready-to-wear and own footwear collection (which has its own following for its chunky rubber-soled boots).

The New Balance x Ganni 2002R recycled material sneaker is priced at $150 for both color ways and will be available on April 13 on both the New Balance and Ganni websites.