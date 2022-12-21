Singer Melanie Martinez’s Shoe Collection x Koi Footwear Sells Out Fast With Music-Inspired Platform Boots, Sneakers & Mary Janes

Melanie Martinez has been tapped as the latest collaborator for Koi Footwear — with near-instant results.

The British brand’s five-shoe capsule with the musician has launched online as of Dec. 21, with almost all styles selling out in 30 minutes. Inspired by Martinez’s albums and songs, the $67-$142 vegan leather line — which has been a full year in the making — prominently features her subversive aesthetic that hinges on pastel hues and the flair of vintage children’s dolls, toys and pop culture.

Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Melanie Alphabet Edition Mary Janes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Within the collection, Martinez put her spin on Koi’s $67 Tira Mary Jane heels — a round-toed style with a single buckled strap and thick, lightly ridged platform soles. One “Melanie Alphabet Edition” features pink soles and pale blue uppers covered in a childlike pink alphabet print. Contrastingly, its “Melanie Sweetheart” sister pair includes yellowed cream soles and straps atop soft pink heart-printed uppers — complete with ruffled tulle trim for a vintage twist.

Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Melanie Sweetheart Edition Mary Janes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Elsewhere, Martinez has also placed her signature pastels across a range of chunky boots. Her $142 Teddy Bear Pastel style includes color-blocked pink and cream uppers with thick 2.7-inch blue platform soles, given a whimsical spin from a detachable strap accented by a plush teddy bear charm. The same soles can be seen in the $134 Crybaby Blu Vilun style, a similarly rounded silhouette cast in multiple blue hues, and finished with lace-up fronts strung across gold eyelets.

Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Crybaby Blu Vilun boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Teddy Bear Pastel boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Rounding out the collection is a set of thick platform sneakers, given a Martinez twist from cake and ballet inspirations. The $119 Cake Show Ballerina platforms feature thick soles and glossy uppers in ombre paneled hues of light pinks, topped with gold eyelet-strung laces.

Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Cake Show Ballerina platforms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Currently, every style in the collection is fully sold out with the exception of the Blu Vilun boots —which are still available in size UK 3 (US 4).

Previously, Koi also collaborated on co-branded lines with “Teletubbies” and Inja. What other collaborations may be on the horizon for the brand remains to be seen.