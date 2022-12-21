×
Singer Melanie Martinez’s Shoe Collection x Koi Footwear Sells Out Fast With Music-Inspired Platform Boots, Sneakers & Mary Janes

Melanie Martinez has been tapped as the latest collaborator for Koi Footwear — with near-instant results.

The British brand’s five-shoe capsule with the musician has launched online as of Dec. 21, with almost all styles selling out in 30 minutes. Inspired by Martinez’s albums and songs, the $67-$142 vegan leather line — which has been a full year in the making — prominently features her subversive aesthetic that hinges on pastel hues and the flair of vintage children’s dolls, toys and pop culture.

Melanie Martinez shoes, Koi, Koi Footwear, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, boots, platforms, platform boots, platform sneakers, lace up boots, zip up boots, pink shoes, blue shoes, collaborations
Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Melanie Alphabet Edition Mary Janes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Within the collection, Martinez put her spin on Koi’s $67 Tira Mary Jane heels — a round-toed style with a single buckled strap and thick, lightly ridged platform soles. One “Melanie Alphabet Edition” features pink soles and pale blue uppers covered in a childlike pink alphabet print. Contrastingly, its “Melanie Sweetheart” sister pair includes yellowed cream soles and straps atop soft pink heart-printed uppers — complete with ruffled tulle trim for a vintage twist.

Melanie Martinez shoes, Koi, Koi Footwear, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, boots, platforms, platform boots, platform sneakers, lace up boots, zip up boots, pink shoes, blue shoes, collaborations
Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Melanie Sweetheart Edition Mary Janes.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Elsewhere, Martinez has also placed her signature pastels across a range of chunky boots. Her $142 Teddy Bear Pastel style includes color-blocked pink and cream uppers with thick 2.7-inch blue platform soles, given a whimsical spin from a detachable strap accented by a plush teddy bear charm. The same soles can be seen in the $134 Crybaby Blu Vilun style, a similarly rounded silhouette cast in multiple blue hues, and finished with lace-up fronts strung across gold eyelets.

Melanie Martinez shoes, Koi, Koi Footwear, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, boots, platforms, platform boots, platform sneakers, lace up boots, zip up boots, pink shoes, blue shoes, collaborations
Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Crybaby Blu Vilun boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Melanie Martinez shoes, Koi, Koi Footwear, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, boots, platforms, platform boots, platform sneakers, lace up boots, zip up boots, pink shoes, blue shoes, collaborations
Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Teddy Bear Pastel boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Rounding out the collection is a set of thick platform sneakers, given a Martinez twist from cake and ballet inspirations. The $119 Cake Show Ballerina platforms feature thick soles and glossy uppers in ombre paneled hues of light pinks, topped with gold eyelet-strung laces.

Melanie Martinez shoes, Koi, Koi Footwear, Mary Janes, Mary Jane heels, boots, platforms, platform boots, platform sneakers, lace up boots, zip up boots, pink shoes, blue shoes, collaborations
Koi x Melanie Martinez’s Cake Show Ballerina platforms.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koi

Currently, every style in the collection is fully sold out with the exception of the Blu Vilun boots —which are still available in size UK 3 (US 4).

Previously, Koi also collaborated on co-branded lines with “Teletubbies” and Inja. What other collaborations may be on the horizon for the brand remains to be seen.

