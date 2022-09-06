McDonald’s Launches Chicken Nugget Ugg Boots With Sweet & Sour Sauce Tub Box

McDonald’s is giving a few lucky winners a warm treat for the fall season. The multi-national fast food chain has collaborated with Ugg to launch Nuggies — a chicken nugget-inspired soft boot.

McDonald’s introduced the new shoes in a video on Instagram. The collaboration comes a few months after the Southern California-based brand revealed their 2022 pride collection.

The new statement shoe is just like a pair of Ugg boots, only with a wrinkled nugget-like texture reminiscent of the fan favorite crispy fried snack. The versatile boots feature the Australian brand’s soft sheepskin and enduring design. Incorporating a durable, lightweight sole to increase cushioning and traction. The shoes also have an overlock stitch detailing on the seams, a suede heel counter and a leather heel label embossed with the Nuggies and McDonald’s signature logo at the back.

To make the fast fashion accessory even more iconic, the Ugg boots will arrive hot and fresh at your door in a giant replica of McDonald’s signature sweet and sour sauce packet instead of the typical shoebox. McDonald’s will be giving away 50 pairs of the Nuggies for only six hours in Australia. You will need to head over to mcdonalds.com.au/nuggies and follow instructions on how to enter for a chance to win of Nuggies.

The Nuggies are the second drop of chicken-inspired shoes to be released after KFC unveiled their Crocs clogs in 2020, which quickly sold out due to their unique design and wild charms that look and smell like chicken drumsticks. However McDonald’s has teamed up with several celebrities and brands on shoe collaborations including Travis Scott, BTS, Trae Young, Eric Emmanuel, Adidas and Snipes.

