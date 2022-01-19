How to Buy Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh sneakers are almost here. Open for bidding Jan. 26, 200 special-edition pairs of the shoes, paired with a Louis Vuitton pilot cases, are up for auction in partnership with Sotheby’s.

The Nike Air Force 1 is celebrating its 40th year. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Proceeds will benefit The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, which in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund, supports the education of academically promising students of Black, African American, or African descent — per Abloh’s wishes.

The designer, who founded and built Off-White into a formidable brand and made a huge mark at Louis Vuitton as the men’s artistic director, died at 41 in November from cancer.

Proceeds of the auction will be donated to The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, according to his wishes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The auction marks the first-ever release of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” created by Abloh in collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Nike for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Collection. Prior to his death, Abloh was involved in the early organization of the auction and its surrounding events. The auction will take place in association with his family, Louis Vuitton said.

The 200 pairs of the special edition will be made available in sizes five through 18, with a starting bid of $2,000. The auction ends. Feb. 8.

The shoes were made with materials employed in Abloh’s Louis Vuitton men’s collections and entirely in precious calf leather, featuring Louis Vuitton’s emblematic Monogram and Damier patterns with natural cowhide piping.

The sneakers were made with materials employed in Abloh’s Louis Vuitton men’s collections. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1s” by Virgil Abloh and pilot case will be on view at Sotheby’s New York in a free, public exhibition open from Jan. 18 through Feb. 8.

Plus, starting today, as a lead-up to the auction, select individuals who inspired Virgil Abloh and the collaboration will receive pairs of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh seen in unique colorways and will not be on auction.

In addition, Louis Vuitton will open an exhibition featuring the original 47 pairs from the spring ’22 Men’s Collection, with details to come. The event will precede the commercial launch of the sneaker collab, which will be available in limited quantities and exclusively through Louis Vuitton’s store network. (This launch will feature different colorways to those on auction in January and will be priced in line with starting bids.)

Click through the gallery to see Virgil Abloh’s final collection for Louis Vuitton.