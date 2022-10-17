Lori Harvey Levels Up Pilates Workout With Sleek Bodysuits & Flared Leggings In Gymshark’s New Elevate Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey is leveling up her pilates game as the face of GymShark’s new Elevate collection. The campaign comes two months after the model and SKN by LH founder officially announced that she is one of the new faces of the brand.

Designed to elevate your mindset so you can seize the Sunday in every day, the versatile range includes: studio sports bras, leggings and cycling shorts to style with fresh silhouettes such as flared leggings, all-in-one bodysuits, patterned pullovers, asymmetric tank tops and sleek zip-up jackets.

Each piece is crafted from Gymshark’s new buttery soft RLSE with 75% recycled nylon made to balance support and stretch in every step of the way. Supportive yet unrestrictive thanks to its four-way stretch, RLSE is so comfy to wear that your movements will flow as smoothly as the fabric feels. Add in the sweat-wicking, breathable design, and RLSE is here to help you reach your best.

The Elevate collection retails for $38-70 and is currently available to shop on Gymshark’s website.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

