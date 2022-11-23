Larroudé and Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher Team Up to Create the Sexiest Leather Boot Yet

Larroudé is continuing to push its successful collaboration strategy with another upcoming launch. This time around, the brand has teamed up with luxury jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher to create the perfect over-the-knee boot.

The limited-edition boot, which features an easy pull-on high shaft, super stable stack heel, Larroudé’s Cloud Memory Foam insole and a 95MM heel height in all kidskin leather, will launch on Dec. 1.

“Jen is someone that I admired for so long in the industry and I find her so well-rounded. She’s a multi-hyphenated woman. This happened organically,” co-founder Marina Larroudé told FN. “Jen said it needs to be a boot and then was very specific. She was like, ‘I know exactly what I want. I know exactly the type of boot that I need. I don’t see anything like that in the market.'”

Jennifer Fisher and Marina Larroudé.

The style is available in four colorways including Blood Red, Black, Bone and Olivine and will retail for $635 at larroude.com. And actress Rachel Bilson is already fan. The former “O.C.” star could be seen in the green style this week.

Larroudé x Jennifer Fisher leather boots retail for $635. CREDIT: Gabriel Amaral

For Larroudé, collaborations are a way to tap into a new audience, she said.

“And Jen’s idea was very much about buying one boot and this is the boot that you need that you can take from morning to evening,” she said. “For me, it was more about Jennifer’s fierce aesthetic. [This is for] the woman that’s very fierce, that knows what she wants. And she’s very sexy. That’s what we were aiming for when when we did the collection.”

Though Larroudé has launched just two years ago, the brand is growing fast. In addition to taking home FN’s Launch of the Year award in 2021, she has debuted collabs with Melissa, Oscar de la Renta, LoveShackFancy and more. Most recently, the brand launched its own shoppable app, which can be downloaded on any app store.