Kylie Jenner Teases Kylie Cosmetics X Batman Collection with Dramatic Gotham-Inspired Eyeliner & Leather Jumpsuit

Halloween is still a few weeks away, but Kylie Jenner is already in the spooky spirit. On Tuesday, the billionaire beauty mogul took to Instagram to unveil a surprising new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC.

Jenner teased a Batman x Kylie Cosmetics collection, which officially launches on Oct. 19. The superhero-themed line is covered in comic-style illustrations and includes an eyeshadow palette, eyeliner set, two lip glosses, matte paint lipstick and a Gotham city illuminating highlighter.

Of course Jenner dressed as the famed Caped Crusader for the photoshoot. The reality superstar put her own sultry spin on Dark Knight’s attire, wearing a custom Kwame Adusei jumpsuit. The black leather jumpsuit features an under-bust muscle bodysuit, a plunging deep neckline, pointy shoulder pads and a slight flare on the leg.

Jenner’s glam honored the comic book hero, too and consisted of a black, yellow and pearly luminescent eyeshadow with a dramatic winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip. “The Kardashians” star stayed true to a sleek aesthetic and parted her hair on the side and slicked it back into a low bun. She also added long black pointy nails.

Jenner continued to commit to the theme of the new launch, taking to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie of her outfit of the day. The photo sees the media personality posing in all-black attire. To let the look speak for itself, she opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair straight.

Her ensemble consisted of a black minidress, which she complemented with Balenciaga’s Emo Leather Bucket bag. The shoulder bag is washed in black calfskin and includes aged-silver hardware, an adjustable shoulder strap and removable belt around the bag. For footwear, Jenner completed her look with Balenciaga’s Coperni Square-Toe Boots. The knee-high silhouette has an elongated square-toe and mid-block heel.

