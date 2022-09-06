Kourtney Kardashian Will Launch Sustainable Boohoo Collections As New Brand Ambassador at NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian is the newest ambassador for British fast fashion brand Boohoo — and is taking the label with her to New York Fashion Week.

The “Kardashians” star has been tapped to work with the brand on launching their two upcoming sustainable capsule collections, which focuses on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions. The first edgy 45-piece collection, as seen in the accompanying campaign, includes dresses, coats, separates and athleisure, along with boots, heeled sandals and wedges retailing from $6-$100.

Kourtney Kardashian stars in the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Daniella Midenge/Courtesy of Boohoo

In accordance with Kardashian’s edgy personal style, the line features a palette of black, red, white and pastel pink, complete with elements like leather, latex, reptilian embossments and tattoo prints.

“When Boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line,” Kardashian said in a statement. “It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

Kourtney Kardashian stars in the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Daniella Midenge/Courtesy of Boohoo

The collection’s debut will be unveiled with several activations. One is an upcoming content series, featuring Kardashian speaking with specialists across fields like textiles, upcycling and worker welfare, including Stephanie Shepard, Tim Nelson, John Hickling, Christina Dean, Steven Bethell and Patrick Duffy. Once the first collection launches online on September 13 at 12 p.m. EST, a see-now-buy-now runway show will also be held during New York Fashion Week. Spring 2023 will see a second collection launch, as well.

Kourtney Kardashian stars in the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Daniella Midenge/Courtesy of Boohoo

In particular, the collection is an effort by Boohoo to focus on sustainability and the concerns of its customers. The line features two vintage-sourced styles, as well as composure from recycled textiles, sequins and polyester, traceable materials, and transparent information on garments’ creation for customers.

“We all know there’s an environmental and social cost to producing clothes, but there are ways the fashion industry can be smarter,” said Boohoo’s co-founder Carol Kane in a statement. “When we spoke to the experts from across the industry, everyone said education was the key, and we could all see this was quite a unique opportunity to speak directly to millions of people across the globe and deliver something we don’t believe has been done before.”

Aside from Kardashian, Boohoo has launched numerous campaigns and collections, including her stepson Landon Barker, Megan Fox, Tabria Majors, Taylor Hill and the City Girls.

