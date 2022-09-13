Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Boohoo Collaboration After Sustainability Backlash Ahead of NYFW Show

Kourtney Kardashian is speaking out against the online backlash towards her namesake collaboration with British fast fashion brand Boohoo. The star’s statement arrives after her first collection’s launch on Boohoo’s website, and before its New York Fashion Week show on Monday night.

Kardashian took to Instagram to discuss her reasoning behind joining Boohoo as the brand’s new sustainability ambassador, specifically in light of backlash towards the collection’s environmental friendliness efforts. Fast fashion traditionally negatively affects the environment from overproduction and consumer waste, which Boohoo’s line attempts to combat from two vintage-sourced styles, as well as composure from recycled textiles, sequins and polyester, traceable materials, and transparent information on garment creation.

Kourtney Kardashian stars in the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Daniella Midenge/Courtesy of Boohoo

“Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere,” Kardashian wrote in her caption. “It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for. I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”

Kardashian additionally encouraged those working in the fields of sustainability to reach out to her, adding how she has a desire to learn more and positively affect the planet.

“I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions ( I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more) to reach out,” she said. “I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

Earlier this month, Boohoo announced that the “Kardashians” star was tapped to work with the brand on launching two upcoming sustainable capsule collections, which focus on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions. The first grunge-inspired 45-piece collection, as seen in the accompanying campaign starring Kardashian, includes dresses, coats and athleisure, along with boots, heeled sandals and wedges retailing from $6-$100.

The collection’s debut will be unveiled with several activations. One is an upcoming content series, featuring Kardashian speaking with specialists across fields like textiles, upcycling and worker welfare, including Stephanie Shepard, Tim Nelson, John Hickling, Christina Dean, Steven Bethell and Patrick Duffy. Following the first collection’s launch, a see-now-buy-now runway show will be held during New York Fashion Week. Spring 2023 will see a second collection launch, as well.

Aside from Kardashian, Boohoo has launched numerous campaigns and collections, including her stepson Landon Barker, Megan Fox, Tabria Majors, Taylor Hill and the City Girls.

