Ronnie Fieg’s New 8th St. Clarks Collection Is Releasing Soon

Ronnie Fieg has more coming with Clarks for the spring.

The 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals will return with new looks Friday for the spring season, after making its debut in April 2021. Spearheaded by the Kith leader, the Season 4 collection is dropping in tandem with Kith’s own complementary Spring 2 line — 78 pieces including trousers and outerwear.

8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals’ shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

The 8th St. collection features a range of silhouettes exclusively designed for Clarks by Fieg, notably marking the return of the Breacon shoes. The style features crepe rubber outsoles, a Clarks signature that’s seen in each 8th St. pair. It also includes rounded toes with co-branded tongues and fobs, as well as color-blocked nubuck uppers in gray and blue palettes. Giving the style a modern edge are two pull tabs and crisp white laces.

8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals’ Breacon shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

Fieg’s designs for Clarks also include two new styles. The first is the Rossendale, inspired by Clarks’ iconic Wallabee shoes. The 8th St. style features the original’s classic suede uppers, while including more rounded toes for a further streamlined shape. Woven laces and co-branded tongues and fobs — plus Clarks’ own Trek Man logos — complete the pair, which comes in monochrome colorways of dark olive green and light maple tan.

8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals’ Rossendale shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

The second new style is the Maycliffe, which also utilizes suede uppers. This pair includes monochrome laces, stitched toes and perforated panels for a merge of athletic and traditional aesthetics. Setting it apart is a quilted collar, which is inspired by the sport of running. Like the other two styles, the shoe features Clarks’ crepe outsoles and co-branded tongues and fobs — plus two color palettes, burnt orange or goat beige, which coordinate with Kith’s Spring 2 line.

8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals’ Maycliffe shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Clarks Originals

You can pick up the 8th St. by Ronnie Fieg for Clarks Originals Season 4 collection at Kith’s stores and online via Kith.come on 11 a.m. ET on March 25.