Jimmy Choo x Mugler’s New Shoe Collaboration Is Here & It’s Ultra Sexy and Feminine

Jimmy Choo and Mugler have teamed up on an exclusive capsule collection of shoes. The collaboration, co-designed by the houses respective creative director’s Sandra Choi and Casey Cadwallader, blends the two different aesthetics into one.

The line, seen in a range of sandals, pumps and boots, is both feminine yet edgy. It features a black and nude, neon yellow, silver and gold color palette, with details including cut-outs, mesh, chains, fine leather straps and PVC.

Standouts come from the ankle or over-the-knee length mesh boots, offered in black with nude and vibrant neon yellow with nude. The style draws material inspiration from Cadwallader’s best-selling, high-octane ‘Spiral’ and ‘Illusion’ bodysuits at Mugler.

Jimmy Choo x Mugler sheer spiral sock bootie in neon yellow. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

The idea of body contour is translated into footwear with innovative new technologies, and specialist hosiery and clothing fabrication teams, as well as Jimmy Choo’s expert Italian manufacturers.

“Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler is all about celebrating femininity — that’s what drew me to him, to his world, and to the amazing array of personalities he dresses. There’s an inherent connection there between the language of Mugler and the language of Jimmy Choo — our roots in the 1990s, the resonance those have today with a younger generation, but the urge to update, to re-engineer and not just revive,” said Choi. “On a personal level, Casey adores shoes, the possibilities for transforming both a silhouette and an attitude through footwear. It’s been a joy working together on this collection, dedicated to the strong women that are at the heart of both Mugler and Jimmy Choo.”

Another statement style from the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collection is seen in the plexi sandal designed with a sparkling crystal ball balanced between the toes.

Jimmy Choo x Mugler plexi sandal with crystal ball adornment. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Sizes range from 35 to 45. The collaboration launches in stores and online today, Feb. 9.

Photographed by Harley Weir, the Jimmy Choo x Mugler campaign exudes energy and strength. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

