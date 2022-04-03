Jenna Dewan Models Gladiator Sandals and Cut-Out Dress for DSW

Jenna Dewan is taking her next step forward — and she’s doing it in style, thanks to a new edit with DSW. The actress has partnered with the affordable retailer on a new campaign and edited collection, featuring her top budget-friendly styles.

The Jenna x DSW edit, retailing from $40-$140, includes a variety of glamorous, sporty and bohemian shoes for a range of occasions. Many of the “Step Up” star’s top styles feature crystals, metallic tones and slick PVC straps, like Steve Madden wedges, Kelly & Katie block-heel sandals and Anne Klein mules.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are casual bohemian pairs, including flat Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Dolce Vita sandals. There’s even room for sporty style, in the form of chunky Sorel sneakers and Adidas slides.

Jenna Dewan stars in the Jenna x DSW campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The accompanying campaign finds Dewan posing outside of a pool, as well as in a spacious walk-in closet and a sunset-drenched rooftop. The styles she wears are equally versatile, complementing each ensemble differently: printed Reebok sneakers, silver bow-topped Kelly & Katie pumps and sleek black Marc Fisher lace-up sandals. All highlight the edit’s core values of versatility and ease.

Jenna Dewan stars in the Jenna x DSW campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Within her DSW collection, Dewan aimed to include versatile, stylish and comfortable shoes for everyone — regardless of their aesthetics or heel heights. In fact, the edit was inspired by her own on-the-go lifestyle as a working mother.

“Whether it’s athletic to chic, a sexy date night, or lounging with friends, these pieces are perfect for whatever life throws your way,” Dewan shared in a statement.

Jenna Dewan stars in the Jenna x DSW campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The footwear Dewan picked is also intended for the wearer to feel like the best version of themselves.

“When getting dressed and going out, I like to feel sexy and empowered,” she said. “I love a great dress and heels or a bodysuit and jeans but always like to add a slight edge. These shoes from DSW allow you to achieve any look with ease.”

Below, shop the top styles from the Jenna X DSW edit, now on DSW.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Steve Madden Uzo espadrille wedges, $80 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Adidas Adilette slides, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Mix No. 6 Liraven pumps, $50 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Crown Vintage Sanshell sandals, $60 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Franco Sarto Belana sandals, $70 (was $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Dolce Vita Parris sandals, $70 (was $120).

