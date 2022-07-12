Hush Puppies Gets a Rocking Makeover with Elvis Presley Collection in Honor of the New Biopic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hush Puppies shoes have gotten a vintage refresh with its latest collaboration.

The American footwear brand recently released an Elvis Presley-inspired shoe collection in honor of Warner Bros. Pictures‘ new biopic “Elvis,” which stars Austin Butler. The capsule serves as an ode to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and seeks to capture the late musician’s rebellious and stylish spirit for both the new generation of fans and the long-time listeners.

Elvis Oxford shoe in Blue Suede. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

Each of the styles from the new collection has a distinct 1950s look, pulled right from the era when Presley topped the charts. The limited-edition capsule includes two unisex styles: a loafer and an oxford, perfect for re-creating Presley’s infamous dance moves like the Slide or Rubber Legs. Both of the shoes are available in three colorways, which include Showtime leather, Blue Suede and Hawaiian Sunset Suede.

vgvElvis Loafer shoe in Hawaiian Sunset Suede.“Hush Puppies epitomizes classic, casual style, rooted in an authentic American heritage,” Brett Parent, VP of marketing and e-commerce for Hush Puppies, saiv…..ffd in a statement. “Elvis embodied this casual cool, and we are thrilled to bring his bold style back with a specially crafted collection of footwear in celebration of the launch of Warner Bros. Pictures’ epic big-screen drama, ‘Elvis,’ from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.”

Elvis Oxford shoe in Showtime leather. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

The entire collection is available now on Hush Puppies’ website, but only for a limited time. Each of the six pairs can be purchased for $135 USD.