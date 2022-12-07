Gabrielle Union Brings Out Her Best Poses in Red Puff Sleeve Dress & Pointy Mules for Her New York & Company Holiday Collection

Gabrielle Union came through with some party-ready pieces for her New York & Company collection. Just in time for the holiday season, the assortment of styles includes head-turning pieces, with sumptuous velvet and all-out sequins.

Union took to Instagram to share two new looks from the collection. “Stay ready…My fresh looks with @nyandcompany are out now,” she wrote under the video.

The Instagram Reel sees the “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress modeling the red Keziah ruched puff-sleeve dress. The garment included a mock neck, dramatic puffs on the shoulders, long sleeves, a cinched bodice and a miniskirt.

To place more emphasis on her look, Union opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair in a chic side bun. For glam, she went with pink eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing the “Being Mary Jane” star’s look was a set of transparent mules. The shoe style featured a pointy outsole and a wide clear strap across the toe.

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Union modeled another look from her new line. She posed in the Leire one-shoulder ruched dress in black. The piece had ruched detailing on the shoulder and bodice and a thigh-high slit at the center. She rounded out the look with a towering set of silver platform sandals. The silhouette had a small open-toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a rectangular heel.

Gabrielle Union is seen in New York on Nov. 22, 2022 CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her footwear style, Union tends to gravitate towards sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing pointed-toe pumps and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, the entertainer prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok, and Nike.

