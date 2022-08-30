×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Femme LA Taps Draya Michelle for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
FEMME-2
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign.

Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an added height boost — and comes in a palette featuring black, denim and zebra-striped tones.

Related

Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC

Latto Glows in Edgy Neon Green Cutout Blazer Dress & Geometric Heels at MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Simone Biles Poses for 'Girls Night Out' in Side-Tie Dress & Square-Toed Mules

Femme, Femme LA, Draya Michele, Femme x Draya, mules, lace-up sandals, stiletto sandals, platform heels, platform mules, collaborations
Draya Michele stars in the Femme x Draya campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA

The brand also revamped its’ slip-on mules for the collaboration, releasing a $189 Robidas mule with thin heels, pointed soles and rounded toe straps. The pair’s difference is in its’ single tone — a black-and-white zebra striped print, giving the slip-on shoes dash of truly wild style.

Femme, Femme LA, Draya Michele, Femme x Draya, mules, lace-up sandals, stiletto sandals, platform heels, platform mules, collaborations
Draya Michele stars in the Femme x Draya campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA
Femme’s collaboration with Michele is rounded out with a third shoe, also marking its debut into platform heels. The new $199 Natale mule is a slip-on style, featuring thick clear platform soles and matching heels. Adding to the set’s allure are crossed glossy toe straps, giving it an instant Y2K-worthy twist — as well as a palette of clear, black and chocolate brown hues for added versatility.
Femme, Femme LA, Draya Michele, Femme x Draya, mules, lace-up sandals, stiletto sandals, platform heels, platform mules, collaborations
Draya Michele stars in the Femme x Draya campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Femme LA
The collaboration launch is the latest for Femme Los Angeles, which has expanded its shoe offerings and celebrity presence in recent years with stars including Jennifer Lopez, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox. The brand has also established itself as a leader in ethical footwear, crafting all of its materials from vegan textiles.
Discover how high heels have evolved over time in the gallery.
imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad