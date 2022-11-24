Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Slopes in Michael Kors x Ellesse’s Après-Chic Capsule Collection Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski is hitting the slopes with Michael Kors and Ellesse.

The American fashion brand and the Italian sportswear label has collaborated again, this time with a new ski collection.

The two brands teamed up earlier this year with a ’70s-inspired line of athletic-wear, which Ratajkowski also fronted. Now, the capsule offers a vivid take on ski resort style, just in time for the cold-weather sport’s season.

Ratajkowski and Agbodji star in Michael Kors x Ellesse new ski collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

Launching at the end of November, the Michael Kors x Ellesse collection features pieces ranging from pullovers, jackets and puffer vests to pants, leggings, mittens and ribbed beanies.



The collection also features puffy backpacks and totes, as well as white snow boots with black detailing. The color palette is similar to the first collaboration, using bright reds and oranges, plus crisp whites and deep navy blues.

The campaign, starring Ratajkowski and model David David Agbodji, was shot by photographer Daniel Clavero and styled by Mel Ottenberg.

Ratajkowski stars in Michael Kors x Ellesse new ski collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors