Emily Ratajkowski Goes Retro in Sparkling Orange Mini Dress & Ice Pick Heels at Michael Kors x Ellesse Launch Party

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her new campaign for the Michael Kors x Ellesse’s collaboration on Thursday in New York. The launch party included attendees like Jay Critch, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Tayshia Adams.

Ratajkowski at the Michael Kors x Ellesse launch party on May 12. CREDIT: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Earlier in the day, Michael Kors also held an exclusive shopping experience with the supermodel at the Michael Kors Rockefeller Center store. To the party, EmRata wore an orange sequin strapless dress. She paired the retro-inspired frock with white heeled mule sandals.

Ratajkowski at the Michael Kors x Ellesse launch party on May 12. CREDIT: David X Prutting/BFA.com

The American luxury fashion brand and the Italian sportswear label collaborated with a new ’70s-inspired line of athletic-wear. The campaign is fronted by Ratajkowski, Brooklyn-based rap musician Jay Critch as well as more musicians, models and multi-hyphenates. The campaign, which took place in Miami, was shot by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey and styled by Mel Ottenberg, editor-in-chief of Interview magazine. The goal was to capture a celebration of the cool, confident, optimistic and energetic DNA of the Michael Kors and Ellesse brands.

Michael Kors x Ellesse campaign imagery. CREDIT: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The 24-piece capsule includes fun patterns across bold track jackets and pants, vintage-style swimsuits, chunky sneakers, logo slides and neon bucket hats. Michael Kors’ Hudson backpack and Bradshaw shoulder bag will also be included in this collection.

Customers will be able to see a waved pattern with the Ellesse x Michael Kors emblem on the bags and accessories of the lifestyle collection. The pieces will combine Kors’ logo with Ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired style, and they will also combine Ellesse’s signature color palette of bright orange and red hues with classic shades of navy blue and clean white.

The new line is available now and sold at select Michael Kors boutiques and e-commerce as well as via Ellesse’s e-commerce site. The collection will also be brought to life in a series of pop-up installations and activations around the world.