Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall Collection is Party-Ready with Lace-Up Heels, Glamorous Dresses and More

Peter Dundas and Revolve are reuniting for the Pre-Fall 2022 collection, and doing so in truly bold style.

The duo’s Pre-Fall collection — their fourth together — highlights Dundas’ own passion for color, glamour and drama. The line includes an array of sultry mini and maxi dresses, crop tops, miniskirts, shorts and a blazer, detailed with accents including cargo pockets, fringe, chains and slick cutouts, as well as swirling snakeskin and floral prints.

Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

The collection is also infused with a bohemian spirit, with several pieces cast in blue denim or multicolored floral crochet to create a whimsical textured appearance. Rounding out the line is a circle-buckled and gold charm-accented chain belt, as well as jewelry that features snakes, colorful jewels, charms and chains for an edgy and dramatic finish to any outfit. Retailing from $68-$498, the collection is currently available on Revolve’s website.

Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Complementing the punchy collection — which includes a palette of pink, blue, green, cream and orange — is an equally sleek variety of shoes. The $328-$458 range showcases dramatic takes on the heeled sandal, primarily a pointed-sole Jett style with 4.25-inch stiletto heels and thin buckled grouped straps that create a sultry cutout appearance.

To tackle the lace-up trend, the collaborators also included the Iggy, a leather 4-inch stiletto sandal with pointed soles and long ties designed to wrap around the wearer’s ankles and calves. Rounding out the collection is the Syd wedge, perhaps the most daring of the bunch: a wooden-soled 5-inch platform wedge with a swirling cutout, complete with suede uppers in a lace-up silhouette. Aside from classic neutral hues of brown and black, the shoes include pops of color from pink, purple, khaki green and an oil-slick sequel multicolored metallic hue.

Dundas x Revolve’s Iggy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Dundas and Revolve’s collaborative line has been one key part of the retailer’s dynamic approach to fashion retail and marketing. In addition to the appointment of Kendall Jenner as the brand’s FWRD creative director last fall, it also staged a hit runway show for Dundas x Revolve’s Fall 2021 collection during New York Fashion Week — as well as a Revolve Gallery pop-up attended by stars including Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Lori Harvey and Kylie Jenner.

“COVID-19 was just a temporary bump in the road,” co-CEO Mike Karanikolas told FN in September 2021. “We’re just seeing our customer come back in such an incredible way. We’re seeing our brand lead in sales momentum and velocity and customer engagement stronger than ever. We’re stronger now than we were before.”

Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Dundas x Revolve’s Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

In other Revolve news, the retailer has recently launched an extended size collection with influencer Remi Bader. The line includes 15 pieces ranging in size from XXS to 4X, in an effort to increase its size inclusivity when it comes to popular fashion trends.

