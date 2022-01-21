Dior Unveils Birkenstock Collaboration at Fall 2022 Men’s Show in Paris

Birkenstock’s fashion domination continues, this time with Dior, which unveiled a collaboration with the comfort footwear brand at its fall ’22 men’s collection runway show Friday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones worked with two of fashion’s favorite Birkenstock silhouettes, the iconic Arizona and the Boston clog to reimagine two new styles for the collab: the Tokio clog and the Milano sandal. Both are done in a “Dior gray,” echoing the color palette of the men’s fall ’22 show.

Done in a gray felt with suede accents and tipping, the Tokio comes with a floral embroidery done by Broderies Vermont (one of Paris’s finishing ateliers known for its embroidery work). It’s a nod to Christian Dior the designer’s passion for gardening and an update to the brand’s floral and nature motifs of years past. The clogs are also accented with rubber detailing and industrial buckles, the latter of which is another nod to the brand, this time to its iconic Saddle bag.

The Dior x Birkenstock Tokio mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

The Milano sandle, meanwhile, takes the beloved Arizona shape and adjusts the strap placement and buckle accents, also done in rubber and industrial-metal and the felt-and-suede combo. All styles come with Birkenstock’s signature bone pattern sole.

The Dior x Birkenstock Milano sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

The collab ruled most of the looks on the runway, with the majority of the models donning the Tokio mule. It echoes the silhouette’s quick rise in popularity among men, as Birkenstock has seen its Boston clog in high demand and other brands such as Fear of God see the style dominating their own footwear offerings.