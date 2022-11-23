Crocs Collaborates With Ron English on Alien-Inspired Collection That’s Out of This World

Crocs has returned with another imaginative collaborative work in partnership with renowned contemporary New York artist Ron English for a limited-edition, out of this world footwear collection titled “What Happens in Nevada.”

Crocs x Ron English collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

Known for his exploration of things like modifying brand imagery, street art and advertising, English serves as the perfect collaborator for the job. Inspired by the mystery and mirage of alien galaxies, the Crocs collection brings Ron English’s alien world to life in intergalactic hues, casting the colorful extraterrestrial beings on four shoes including the classic and lined clog, all-terrain clog, and Cozzzy sandal styles.

The joint effort also offers Jibbitz charms inspired by English’s otherworldly designs from mysterious aliens and planetary figures alongside a printed signature, to the visual artist himself on shoes heel.

Ron English wearing his Crocs collaboration. CREDIT: Via Crocs

Crocs x Ron English collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

Some of the supernatural designs on the footwear included mysterious-looking crop circle grid prints and endless galaxies set on eye-catching purple, green and red backgrounds that will have wearers reaching for the stars.

The lined clogs features a warm toned, purple and red galaxy print colorways with a solid black slingback heel while the Cozzzy sandal is lined with pink, contrasting the darker star system. Fitted with rugged lug outsoles and non-slip tread, the all-terrain clog features a gradient of green and yellow with a lime green heel strap.

Crocs x Ron English collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

Fans were able to get a sneak peek preview of the collection at a special intergalactic club activation at this year’s ComplexCon festival booth in Long Beach, Calif. In the span of two short days, convention-goers were able to reach regions beyond Earth’s solar system at the “What Happens in Nevada” installation, which combined exclusive access to surprise alien apparel, collectibles, and signed print drops. The collection is available in men, women, and select kid’s sizes ranging from $55 to $75 in-store and online on the Foot Locker website.

Crocs x Ron English collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

PHOTOS: See all of the major brand and celebrities Crocs has collaborated with thus far.