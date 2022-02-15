×
Crocs’ Drops ‘Clueless’-Themed Clogs With Styles Named After Cher, Dionne & Tai

By Nikara Johns
CLUELESS, Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone, 1995, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection
Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in 1995's "Clueless."
As-if we weren’t fans of “Clueless!” And for those equally obsessed, the ’90s cult classic film is coming back to life through shoes. Crocs and Zappos have teamed up to celebrate “Clueless” through an exclusive capsule collection, available now.

The line is all things ’90s — yellow plaid, platforms, fur, and it offers custom “Clueless” Jibbitz charms. Featuring four unisex styles, the collection is inspired by the movie’s main characters.

There’s The Cher, which retails for $65, and is a yellow-plaid platform Classic Clog. The colorway was inspired by Cher’s (played by Alicia Silverstone) most-iconic outfit, a plaid Dolce & Gabbana yellow and black checkered skirt, white Mary Jane shoes and white knee-high socks.

Crocs, Clueless, Clogs, Collaboration
Crocs x Clueless The Cher.
Fans can also choose the black plaid version as seen in The Dionne Classic Clog ($65), which was also inspired by Dionne’s (played by Stacey Dash) memorable ensemble.

Crocs, Clueless, Clogs, Collaboration
Crocs x Clueless The Amber
In addition, the collection offers The Amber via a Leopard Classic Lined Clog ($55) that was inspired by her iconic leopard-print outfit, and The Tai, a blue slide sandal ($35).

Crocs, Clueless, Clogs, Collaboration
Crocs x Clueless The Amber
Crocs, Clueless, Clogs, Collaboration
Crocs x Clueless The Tai.
The custom Jibbitz are sold separately and include charms that say “Whatever,” “As If,” “Ugh,” and “I Was Like Totally Buggin.”

Access exclusive content

