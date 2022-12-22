Cassie Gets Wild in Snake Thigh-High Boots & Cutout Bodysuit for Stiletto Collection With Jessica Rich

Jessica Rich has tapped Cassie for a new collaboration — just in time for the holidays.

Kicking off the line is Rich’s first over-the-knee boot, worn by Cassie herself in its campaign with a sleek cutout bodysuit. The $325 Top Tier boots include over-the-knee uppers with a faint slouchy silhouette, covered in a slick beige and black snake print. Pointed toes, as well as Rich’s molded 4.72-inch stiletto heels signature, complete the set.

Cassie stars in the Jessica Rich x Cassie campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Rich

Packed with the FNAA 2022 Emerging Talent winner’s signature slick stilettos, Cassie and Rich’s seven-piece line highlights both holiday glamour and statement dressing. A notable style is Rich’s $325 Extra Rich pumps, made over in four colorways: green satin, black satin, leopard and white leopard prints. Each pair includes the style’s signature diamanté crystal-topped pointed toes and winding lace-up ankle straps, finished with dynamic 4.72-inch stiletto heels.

Jessica Rich x Cassie’s Extra Rich pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Rich

Rich is also expanding her boot repertoire with Cassie, as well. Similarly to the Top Tier pair, her $295 Bootie featured pointed toes and molded stiletto heels — though this style features a height of 3.93 inches. It also includes two colorways for versatile wear: glossy black patent leather, or a black and white reptilian snake print.

Jessica Rich x Cassie’s Bootie boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Rich

The launch is indeed the latest venture in a runaway year for Rich, whose shoes have become available at both Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. Her red carpet presence has also expanded, with Rich’s heels worn by Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Tia Mowry. As previously mentioned, the designer also received Footwear News‘ Emerging Talent Award at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, as well.