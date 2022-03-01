Now You Can Buy ‘Bridgerton’ Shoes — The Netflix Show Is Teaming Up With Malone Souliers For Exclusive Collection

Lady Whistledown has news to report: “Bridgerton” and luxury label Malone Souliers are teaming up for a collection of shoes.

In August last year, Netflix and Shondaland — the media company behind “Bridgerton” — announced their partnership with the footwear brand. The exclusive 14-piece capsule inspired by key looks from the hit series will officially launch on March 15.

A mule pump from Malone Souliers x Bridgerton collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Fans of the show and of the Regency-era can expect intricate jacquards, including a pale shimmering blue floral design for Daphne Bridgerton to a yellow moiré for Penelope Featherington, satins, dramatic feathered plumes and ball-worthy embellishments throughout the collection. The capsule will see Malone signature styles re-imagined for both men and women.

A blue satin sandal from Malone Souliers x Bridgerton collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

“Bridgerton” first premiered in December 2020 and immediately took off in popularity. Aside from steamy scenes, soapy drama and its talented cast, the show’s costumes were a major draw for fans. The show has since turned into a pop culture phenomenon — so much so, many brands have dropped “Bridgerton”-inspired collections, such as Aerosoles, H&M x Simone Rocha and more.

Season 1 of the series was watched by a record 82 million households around the world — making it the most-watched Netflix show ever. And season 2 is just around the corner. New episodes will premiere on Netflix on March 25. That’s just enough time for shoppers to nab a pair of shoes from the Malone Souliers collaboration.

“[‘Bridgerton’] revisits the past with a sense of revolution and joy, which is exactly how I approach shoemaking,” said Malone Souliers creative director and founder Mary Alice Malone. “This partnership has been fascinating from a design perspective, allowing us to embrace the pomp and unabashed splendor of Regency fashion. But it also has felt like such a natural fit. I’m always inspired by the creative possibilities we can find in our past, but, also, the importance of always being innovative and daring in my work. For me, ‘Bridgerton’ sums up both these impulses — and has a lot of fun doing it. I can’t wait to see where the partnership will go next.”