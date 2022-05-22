Balenciaga and Adidas Team Up on Sporty Collaboration at Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Balenciaga and Adidas Originals have officially joined forces, continuing the athletic retailer’s latest venture into high fashion — and within the Kering brand family.

Deemed “Balenciaga / Adidas,” the collection aims to mix both brands’ archives to reinterpret each’s DNA. According to a brand statement, it’s also inspired by the late ’90s and early 2000’s.

Adidas shared the news on its Instagram feed after Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 fashion show on Sunday afternoon.

The collection itself includes a range of versatile pieces in a primarily black, red and white color palette with pops of blue and gray, retailing from $210-$5,500. The clothing merged Adidas’ classic athleticism with Balenciaga’s subversive and sporty aesthetic, featuring T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, socks and track jackets with varying logos — mainly “Balenciaga” lettering next to Adidas’ signature three-leaf and triple stripes — from the duo. It also features a minidress, leggings, wide-leg jeans and a puffer jacket. However, it’s only available for a limited time on Balenciaga’s website, which consumers can shop until May 29.

On the shoe front, the collaboration hinges on two key styles, available in men’s and womens’ sizing. The first is a revamped version of Balenciaga’s iconic Triple S sneaker, rendered in palettes of blue and white or black, cream and gray. The mesh and foam style features its signature rounded toes, uplifted soles and striped cord laces. However, for an Adidas twist, it also includes three stripes on each side — a signature of the German athletic giant. This pair retails for $1,100.

Related Megan Thee Stallion Dresses in All Black Sheer Top, Leggings & Leather Boots at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 Show Kanye West Laces Into Runway Combat Boots with Leather Jacket at Balenciaga's Fall 2023 Show The Collabs: Bricks & Wood and K-Swiss Team Up to Amplify the Voices of Black Designers With Collaborative Range + More

Balenciaga / Adidas’ Triple S sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The second Adidas x Balenciaga shoe is another remix of a Demna-introduced staple: the Speed sock sneaker, retailing for $995. With its signature thick white sole, knit uppers and stretchy sock-like fit, the pair still fit into its predecessors’ heritage. Giving it an extra sporty boost were Adidas’ signature three white stripes, as well as the brand and Balenciaga’s cosigned logo.

Balenciaga / Adidas’ Speed sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Balenciaga

The collaboration was announced after the brand’s Spring 2023 fashion show, where it also made its runway debut. Held in the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange — whose signature bell ringing marked the show’s start — models on the runway stepped out in Adidas x Balenciaga pieces. They also donned the latest from Demna, which included oversized suiting, pussy-bow blouses and classic outerwear layered over latex bondage suits. The footwear front ranged from sharp stiletto heels to oversized lace-up combat boots — which Kanye West, sitting in the front row, arrived wearing to the show. Aside from Ye, the front row also included stars like Alexa Demie, Vera Wang, Chloë Sevigny, Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell Williams, among others.

You can watch the full show on YouTube, below:

The line’s launch also comes soon after Adidas’ similar collaboration with Kering-owned brand Gucci — as well as both brands’ co-signed collection last fall — which debuted during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year. Launching this June, that collection featured similar house staples adorned with Adidas logos. It’s safe to say that, with both of these partnerships under its belt, Adidas is on an undeniable hot streak within the fashion world — and everyone is waiting to see what will come next.

Discover Adidas and Gucci’s collaboration in the gallery.