Bad Bunny x Adidas to Release New ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low Sneakers — And Matching Plane

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad Bunny’s newest Adidas collaboration is embracing his roots — with an airplane to match.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s new Forum Buckle Low style with the brand features its staple multi-hued leather uppers, padded counters and trim. The pair’s signature buckled webbing straps, flat soles and opaque rubber outsoles complete its silhouette. The upcoming “Blue Tint” colorway features numerous hues of light and tonal blues, directly inspired by both Puerto Rico’s open summer skies and Bad Bunny’s own open-minded nature — as seen in its campaign starring the rapper.

Bad Bunny models the Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Bad Bunny models the Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The pair also includes replaceable padded sneaker tongues, as well as two sets of laces in hues of light pink and yellow. Though the style launched in Puerto Rico earlier this spring, it will receive a global release on Aug. 27, retailing for $160.

Related Sneaker Releases: Salvatore Ferragamo Launches the Iggy Cross Gender Running Shoe Collection + More The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 'Vanta' Is Reportedly Returning Soon China and Russia Headwinds Weigh on Adidas' Q2 Earnings

Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

However, the new sneakers aren’t the only project Adidas is dropping with Bad Bunny this summer. To celebrate their launch, Adidas is allowing customers to submit entries to spend a night in Puerto Rico, complete with a flight to New York City – in a blue-themed airplane wrapped in custom Adidas x Bad Bunny graphics, no less. The occasion will conclude with a Bad Bunny concert in the Bronx on Aug. 27, all in an ode to the freedom of self-expression.

The plane inspired by Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Customers can register for the experience online now through Adidas’ Confirmed app. Winners will be announced on Aug. 18.

Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Bad Bunny x Adidas’ ‘Blue Tint’ Forum Buckle Low sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Since launching in March 2021, Bad Bunny’s Forum Buckle Low sneakers with Adidas have been released in black, brown and pink colorways. He’s also launched yellow and white versions of the brand’s Response CL sneakers, as well as a multicolored take on the Forum Powerphase style. Bad Bunny is the latest star to collaborate with the brand, which has also launched styles with Jonah Hill, Tara Shahidi, Karlie Kloss and Pharrell Williams in the past. The brand is also continuing its lineup of designer launches this year, releasing its highly-anticipated Gucci collaboration this summer and a limited-edition drop with Balenciaga.

Discover Adidas’ 2022 collaboration with Gucci in the gallery.